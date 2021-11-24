Welcome home! USS The Sullivans returns home to Mayport in time for Thanksgiving

During the deployment, the crew navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The Arleigh Burk-class guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returned from a seven-month world deployment with the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group.

Just in time for the sailors to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

During the deployment, the crew navigated over 50,000 nautical miles and participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while encouraging freedom of navigation and maritime security.

Welcome home, sailors!

WATCH: