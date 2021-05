The annual exercise is designed to train emergency responders in response to a direct hurricane impact.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, Naval Station Mayport will host a hurricane exercise that will extend through mid-May.

'HURREX 2' will take place from May 3 to 14.

You can watch some of the training here live starting at 10:30 a.m.