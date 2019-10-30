JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Watch First Coast News at 6 p.m. to be a part of this family's special moment

Ten-year-old Kingston McGill waited for almost eight months to see his dad Jessie McGill again after he was deployed with the U.S. Navy.

"I turned around and I cried, and cried, and I ran towards daddy and I hugged him,” Kingston McGill said.

Jesse McGill came to Kingston McGill's school, Seven Bridges School in Orange Park, and surprised him with his return. Kingston McGill's mom, Blair McGill, worked with the school to keep dad's homecoming a secret.

“I wanted to see his reaction because I knew that it would be one of the best reactions there could be,” Blair McGill said.

Jessie McGill said it was an awesome experience to surprise his son.

"I love him a great deal, I couldn’t put it into words,” he said.

Kingston McGill has an extra reason to be happy to have his dad back by his side to help him battle medical issues.

Kingston McGill has had three aneurysms and suffers from a malfunction of the blood vessels in his brain.

“We never know if he wakes up with a headache or if he’s not feeling well, is it something to do with his brain or could it be another aneurysm,” Jessie McGill said.

Kingston McGill is doing better now. In fact, it has been more than a year since doctors repaired his last aneurysm.

After Jessie McGill came back home, the family has spent a lot of time together catching up and building memories.

