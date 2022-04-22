Welcome home! Blue Crew of USS Billings return to Naval Station Mayport

Throughout the duration of its deployment, Billings travelled over 11,500 nautical miles and visited five different ports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Welcome home, sailors!

On Friday, the Blue Crew of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) returned to Naval Station Mayport after completing their deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility.

Billings (Blue Crew) along with the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, deployed on Dec. 15 of last year.

The operation was in support of U.S. Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean.

Throughout the duration of its deployment, Billings travelled over 11,500 nautical miles and visited five different ports, including Cartagena, Colombia and Willemstad and Curacao.