Watch Live: VP-10 'Red Lancers' return to NAS Jax from deployment

The squadron was on a 6-month deployment around the Indo-Pacific

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Navy squadron is coming home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville after a 6-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 "Red Lancers" are back on U.S. soil. The squadron's deployment was in support of the Navy's 4th and 7th Fleets and saw the crew safely execute 516 sorties and fly more than 2,800 hours across 11 locations.

The squadron successfully executed 26 detachments from its Misawa, Japan hub, El Salvador and the Philippines, according to a news release from the Navy.

The Red Lancers also conducted anti-submarine missions, search and rescue efforts, humanitarian and disaster relief flights and counter-narcotics missions while assigned to Command Task Force Four Seven (CTF-47) and Command Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72), the release says.