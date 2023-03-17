Special Report | First Coast News honoring Vietnam veterans commemorating 50 years since last combat soldier's exit

Anchors Jeannie Blaylock and Lewis Turner profile men who tell us they, ‘kissed the ground when they got home,’ and yet, in the same breath, describe how they were also spat on and called, ‘baby killers.’ Their stories will captivate you. What some veterans endured as ‘Tunnel Rats’ will grip you. The POW’s tell about torture, and, yet, pride in serving their country. We invite you to watch Voices of Bravery: Honoring the Veterans of Vietnam to hear from local Vietnam vets on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6 a.m. and on First Coast News at 6 p.m. every day from March 27 through April 13th. Then join us for our special report – the stories of First Coast Vietnam Veterans and a tribute to them aboard the USS Orleck at 7 p.m., April 13, on WJXX ABC25.