Honoring Vietnam veterans, commemorating 50 years since last combat soldier's exit | Voices of Bravery

'You never leave an American behind'

Veteran says it's not too late to respect our Vietnam soliders

'Thanks for your service? Never, ever'

Made to feel ashamed, Vietnam vet grows out hair to look like a hippe

'It's important for me to know what happened'

Former Jacksonville teacher looks for clues about MIA dad

POWs set free. What did they talk about on that plane ride home?

'Baby killer! That's all you are. Baby killer!'

Their stories will captivate you. What some veterans endured as 'Tunnel Rats' will grip you. The POW's tell about torture, and, yet, pride in serving their country.

It’s been 50 years since the last combat soldier returned from the Vietnam War. To commemorate this, First Coast News On Your Side recognizes their bravery .

"The bombs didn't go deep enough into the ground... The Vietnamese were experts at using their environment to their advantage, and we did not comprehend," he says.

"Between 1962 and 1973, the U.S. dropped eight tons of bombs in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. That's three times the tonnage dropped in WW2," Dr. Butler says.

The tunnels "were places where residents could use to escape the massive technological advantage the United States had," he says.

He says they illustrate how the mighty U.S. tried "to fight a conventional war against an unconventional enemy."

Dr. Michael Butler, historian and professor at Flagler College, takes his students to Vietnam to see the tunnels, as they are now.

Tunnel rats bring up a major issue of the Vietnam War and how the United States government handled it.

Yet Nelson is active in the local veteran community. He wears his purple suit and drives a purple truck in recognition of all Vietnam vets who've been awarded the Purple Heart.

"I was ashamed to say I was in Vietnam," Nelson says.

He says now, 50 years later, he still can't understand why people would spit on him. "I thought we were serving our country, trying to be the best of the best," he says.

Despite his bravery and despite his wounds, Nelson came home to a shameful reception. "When I landed in California, they were calling us 'baby killers.'"

Nelson survived, though. But he had physical trauma. "I almost lost my feet. Every time I pulled off my sock, flesh came off."

Tunnel rats had to crawl on their bellies, quietly, often with just a knife and a handgun to try and snuff out the enemy.

The enemy positioned deadly snakes in the pitch dark to attack our soldiers.

And the dangerous part for our soldiers? The tunnels were filled with booby traps. Nelson says there were "bamboo sticks filled with human waste."

They had hospitals in the tunnels, wards for birthing babies, schools, and hiding places for their own people.

The Vietcong built more than 150 miles of tunnels on three levels during their war with the French in the 1940s.

The most infamous were the tunnels in Cu Chi.

He was chosen for the mission because the tunnels were tiny, cramped spaces.

He thought they were joking. "I didn't even know what a tunnel rat was," he says.

"When I got drafted, I weighed 100 pounds," he says. "In basic training, they said, 'You're going to be a tunnel rat.'"

Sam Nelson, now a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran in Jacksonville, says he didn't even know what a tunnel rat was.

It was one of the most dangerous jobs in Vietnam. A tunnel rat.

Dunning passed away on on February 20, 2023. His friends say he had no family to attend a service. They say he died from causes related to Agent Orange.

"They would be alive with their families, where they should be, instead of dead, in a box, in a country they knew nothing about -- -fighting a war they didn't understand. May God hold them in His loving arms forever. Amen."

He says too many bright young people were lost.

He says the blame is on them. In his words, "The prominent fat politicians in Washington DC sitting on their fat asses making all the wrong decisions, justifying getting more American fighting men killed."

He began writing his story. "I can see them sitting in Hell with the devil," he wrote.

The terrible treatment scarred Dunning. Even 50 years later, he was angry with the United States government, the politicians who ran the war from Washington.

Eventually, gruesome photos of the massacre hit the American press. "Once you see it, you can't unsee," Dr. Butler says. And then, he says, "The label 'baby killer' stuck....even though not all veterans were baby killers. Period."

Butler says the area was labeled part of 'Pinkville'.

A platoon of soldiers from Charlie Company were sent in to an area considered a communist center for activity.

Dr. Michael Butler, historian and professor at Flagler College, says one cause was the My Lai massacre in 1968. More than 500 unarmed Vietnamese villagers slaughtered including girls, old men and pregnant women.

But how did the terrible label of "baby killer" ever jump into the scene of Vietnam vets returning home?

"All I can do is pray, please let me forget," Dunning says.

And for decades the shame ate him away. At one point, he says, he attempted suicide.

"Everyone made me feel ashamed," he says.

He wanted to yell back and "tell them to go to Hell." He says they weren't there. They don't know the struggles he faced every day.

"They were calling us baby killers, they were throwing eggs and tomatoes." he says.

"There was a fence," he says, and people were lined up. Did they cheer for him?

And yet what happened when U.S. Army Major Craig Dunning got out of the hospital and walked into his life back in America?

Five Purple Hearts, four Bronze Star Medals and two Silver Star Medals.

*Warning: Elements and video in this story may be disturbing to some.

Schoeffel says he doesn't want to spotlight on him. He wants our country to show respect to all the Vietnam veterans.

Certainly a welcome home celebration is not what every veteran received. Too many were treated like dirt. But for Schoeffel and other POW's, there was an organized effort to show respect.

"It was one of the greatest feelings in the world," he says.

And here's where he gets choked up. "It was late, 12:30 or so, and we landed in Hawaii. We were met by a great group of people, who just wanted to say, "Welcome home.'"

"Everyone broke out and screamed and yelled. And it was a wonderful feeling," he says.

That's the term meaning from land to sea, he says.

Then, he says, "The airplane did roll out to the end of the runway and did take off. And still we weren't so sure. Who knows the naughty things the Vietnamese were going to do. But then the pilot said, 'Wet feet.'"

But they were loaded onto an airplane.

He says, "None of us was sure it was really going to happen." They had no trust of the North Vietnamese, of course.

And now that he's had years to ponder his experience, some dignified tears well up in his eyes, when he talks about his release from the prison in Hanoi.

He says, over the years, a bright spot was having Senator McCain as the best man in his wedding. Another bright spot, his wife, Jane, and his dog, Bonnie.

Now three decades later, we get an update on Schoeffel, who's now 91 and getting around quite well. He's still sharp and still proud he flew for the U.S. Navy.

He used part of a cigarette package as paper. His words, written in tiny script, described his emotions in prison, "Here, twisted in a choking knotted hell, You strove to save your broken pride, And failing, heard its never-ending knell, And mourned you had not died."

Schoeffel would write poems with ink, made from "brown bombers," the name prisoners would sometimes give diarrhea medicine.

Schoeffel was a POW in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" for 5 1/2 years. During his captivity he would see another POW, John McCain, the U.S. Senator who ran for president.

Suck it up to get some moisture in his mouth...

He described how he would be handcuffed and shackled. He says he couldn't support his body after a time and wound up lying on the ground. "I'd be on my side sweating so hard I'd have a pool of sweat under my head and so I'd lean over and suck it up," he says.

"You can't breath because your chest is compressed during the process," Captain Peter Schoeffel explains. He's talking about being tortured by the communist North Vietnamese, who were trying to force captured American military personnel to talk. Schoeffel, a retired navy pilot living in Jacksonville, tells about his experience as a POW in Vietnam.

They also ask for more respect for all Vietnam veterans, as they still express - some 50 years later - their pride in serving in Vietnam.

As one incarcerated veteran says, "We done something to take away from society and this is our way, as veterans, to give back."

Chapter 1080 has also worked to support Buddy Check and the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography project between First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson. They've donated walk-a-thon money to help buy the Buddy Bus.

At the next meeting they voted to donate $1000 to Chris.

The inmates say they were watching First Coast News and saw his story.

For example, First Coast News aired a story about Chris Langston, who served in the United States Marines. His home burned down, and he was in tears, as he pulled out his father's uniform, tattered, pretty much in ashes. Through tears, he said, "These are my dress blues. These are my father's dress blues."

The prisoners have raised money for local schools and for local veterans.

You might not think there would not be much to smile about facing the rest of your life behind bars, but the VVA Chapter members say working to help others has been remarkable therapy for them, even for struggles with PTSD.

And Shook's legs the next day? "Sore," he says with a smile.

The walk-a-thons entail actually walking in circles, often for a couple of days in a row, around the prison yard.

But how do you raise money from inside a prison?

One of the group's sponsors, not an inmate himself, is Vietnam veteran Col. Bob Adelhelm. He says, "This VVA chapter has raised $34,000 over the last seven years and given it to the community."

Chapter President Ed Shook said a "bunch of us old guys" do walk-a-thons to raise money to give back to the community.

First Coast News' Jeannie Blaylock interviewed some of the veterans and heard them say things, such as, "I can't give back enough. I screwed up. Yes, I screwed up."

The Vietnam Veterans of America --VVA -- Chapter 1080 inside the Union County Correctional Institute was awarded best chapter of incarcerated veterans in the country in 2017.

But blame the trauma of fighting in Vietnam? No.

You might think they'd blame Vietnam for their situation -- many locked up for life for terrible crimes.

POWs set free. What did they talk about on that plane ride home? : 'I didn't care if I lived or died'

"They would put me in a bamboo cage, not let me go the bathroom or anything," Dr. Hal Kushner explains about his initial time as a POW in Vietnam.

He remembers the night in 1967 when terrible weather took their helicopter down in Quang Ngai province in Vietnam. "I ran my tongue over my teeth. I remember vividly...I was missing a bunch of teeth. I lost seven teeth," he says.

He was a POW for 5 1/2 years or 1,932 days.

Fifty years ago, after the Paris Peace Accords, hundreds of American POWs were released.

"I was overwhelmed, I'm overwhelmed now just thinking about it," Kushner says.

And you may wonder what the prisoners - finally free - talked about when they were flying home to their families.

Kushner says there was very little talking. Instead, they were reading.

"They gave each man a folder," he explains. Inside was news customized to each former POW. It could be their mother had died.

"Some wives had left their husband and run off with somebody else," Kushner says. The folders contained, he says, "news about family, plus news about the moon landing, who had won the Super Bowls" and more.

Back on American soil, Kushner broke into a song, "America the Beautiful." He says, "I promised myself" to sing it to mark the homecoming. The photo shows Kushner at the microphone.

He says his hometown treated him well. He says people would drop off steaks and the community gave him an Oldsmobile, which he drove around the country to speak personally with families of his fellow POWs who'd perished in captivity.

Kushner was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1941. His father was serving with the Army Air Corps. When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Kushner was just six months old. The attack was close to his family's home at Hickam Air Field.

Kushner comes from a line of proud military service.

And he does not speak with one word of bitterness about his service in Vietnam, despite his years of torture and starvation.

He says at times he thought, "I'm going to lose it. Go crazy. Go insane."

He says, "I didn't care if I lived or died. I'd hear artillery close to us and I didn't give a damn. Blow me up."

At other times, "I thought they can't kill me. I'm invincible," he says.

One of the worst traumas for him was watching his fellow POWs die. In fact, he says, he had ten die in his arms.

"I held their heads in my hands as they passed to the other side," he says. As a medical doctor in Vietnam, he knew he could have helped them, but their captors did not allow necessary medicines or nutrition.

He returned home to practice as a surgeon in the field of ophthalmology.

Now, in his 80s, Kushner rides an exercise bike and plays tennis. He says he's never experienced PTSD, but he does experience distress when he thinks about the mistreatment and disrespect other Vietnam vets have experienced.

He blames the suits for the outcome of the Vietnam conflict, not the boots.

"We lost because the politicians refused to do what was necessary to win the war," he says.

Despite the sour chapters of Vietnam, Kushner says, "I'm proud and honored I could serve my country."