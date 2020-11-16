USS Zypher returns to Mayport after counter-narcotics deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Zypher (PC 8) returns to Naval Station Mayport from deployment that included counter illicit drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean.



During their deployment, Zypher, with their embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, performed counter illicit drug operations.



This was the first time all three of Naval Station Mayport's coastal patrol ships were deployed at the same time. Zypher is the last to return from the final patrol, as all three ships are set to decommission in January of 2021, after 20 years of service.



The homecoming is expected to happen at 3 p.m. You can watch the ship's return right here LIVE.