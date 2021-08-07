USS Wichita returns to Mayport after delay from Tropical Storm Elsa

A Navy spokesperson says the Wichita was able to disrupt an estimated 2,367 kilograms of cocaine while on deployment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) returned from its maiden deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Despite the rainy weather, the homecoming was filled with families who were excited to see their loved ones.

During their deployment, a Navy spokesperson says the Wichita, with their embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, disrupted an estimated 2,367 kilograms of cocaine.

The amount is worth an estimated wholesale value of $160 million.