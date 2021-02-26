USS Philippine Sea returns to Mayport after 10-month deployment

The "War Dogs" of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the embarked "Vipers" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron return home Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Welcome home, sailors!

On Wednesday, the "War Dogs" of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and the embarked "Vipers" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 returned to Naval Station Mayport.

The homecoming marks the end of their nearly 10-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

A spokesperson for Naval Station Mayport says Philippine Sea traveled nearly 60,000 nautical miles during the course of their independent deployment operating in areas including the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aqaba and Arabian Gulf.

Back in February, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet told AP that the guided-missile cruiser had “several persons under investigation” for possible coronavirus infections.

The USS Philippine Sea went to Bahrain for additional testing and medical resources and none of the crew members reportedly required hospitalization, reports the Navy Times.

In the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Philippine Sea participated in several maritime security exercises with partner nations, enhancing interoperability and strengthening bonds across the theater of operations.