USS Orleck arrives in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday, here's how to watch

The USS Orleck is the most decorated ship of the Vietnam War era. It also served in the Korean War and has 18 Battle Stars in its service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Bookmark this link to watch the arrival live. You may need to refresh the link when the livestream begins.

The USS Orleck has completed its journey from Texas and is expected to arrive on Jacksonville's Southbank Saturday. City officials said the estimated arrival time is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

One of the most decorated ships in the history of the U.S. Navy, the vessel will be the featured piece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum. After about a month's worth of work, it will eventually be available for tours, meetings, reenlistments, overnight stays and dinner parties.

A temporary mooring location will be on the Riverwalk for Saturday only, just west of the Hyatt Regency Hotel.