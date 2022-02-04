Watch Live | USS Milwaukee returns to Naval Station Mayport

The USS Milwaukee is returning from deployment Saturday morning. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship is returning at about 9:15 a.m. from its first successful deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operation, according to a news release.

The ship deployed on Dec. 14, 2021 to conduct U.S. Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South's counter narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea, the news release states. Milwaukee, with its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment assisted in disrupting an estimated 690 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of over $48.3 million and removed five suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, according to the news release.