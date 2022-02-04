x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Watch Live | USS Milwaukee returns to Naval Station Mayport

Welcome home! The USS Milwaukee is returning to Mayport Saturday morning. Use this link to watch the homecoming live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *First Coast News is livestreaming the homecoming. Bookmark this link to watch.

The USS Milwaukee is returning from deployment Saturday morning. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship is returning at about 9:15 a.m. from its first successful deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operation, according to a news release.

The ship deployed on Dec. 14, 2021 to conduct U.S. Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South's counter narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea, the news release states. Milwaukee, with its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment assisted in disrupting an estimated 690 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of over $48.3 million and removed five suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, according to the news release.

Credit: First Coast News
Family and friends welcome the USS Milwaukee home on Saturday, April 2 at Naval Station Mayport. It has been deployed since December.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Jacksonville veteran facing eviction receives help just in time