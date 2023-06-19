USS Milwaukee returning to Naval Station Mayport following 8-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) returns to Naval Station Mayport , following its eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Led by Cmdr. Jason Knox, commanding officer of Milwaukee, the ship and its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET), apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,664 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $116.5 million and removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade.