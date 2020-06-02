Naval Station Mayport said goodbye to the USS Little Rock Thursday afternoon, which carried more than 100 crewmembers.

Families lined up outside the dock waving goodbye to loved ones. For Kaitlin Pelletier and her children, it was hard to say goodbye to her husband and their dad.

“He’s given a lot to everybody to do what he does,” says Pelletier.

Kaitlin Pelletier’s husband, Joshua Pelletier, is heading with the ship to the Caribbean, Central America and South America to complete counter drug operation missions. Captain Brad Long says the ship will have access to ports they haven’t been able to access before.

“Our shallow draft, huge flexibility, gives us an opportunity to go down and really enable the combatant commander in how they want to use us,” says Long.

The draft, or underbelly, of the ship, is 15 feet compared to a destroyer ship, which is 30 feet. The crew members have been working for three years getting the ship ready for this day.

For Kaitlin Pelletier, those three years went by too quickly leading up to today. She also says, despite her husband’s huge sacrifice, the hardest part of him being away is their children missing their dad.

“There’s always half of you missing. There’s a big gaping absence,” she says.