JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sailors on the USS Detroit were happily reunited with their families Sunday afternoon after the ship returned to Mayport from its maiden voyage.

The ship returned at around 4 p.m. after three months at sea.

"It feels amazing," Commanding Officer Anthony James said upon returning to his wife and new baby girl, the latter he held in his arms as he spoke to First Coast News. "She is my everything ... definitely amazing to be back and to have her in my arms."

Quarter Master Dexter Collins was excited to return to his wife and children and told First Coast News this voyage marks his last.

"It feels great to be home," he said. "I got my family, my two daughters, my wife Gia. I'm very happy to be home. This is it for me, I'm retiring after this."

The ship has traveled to South America and Central America among a few other places. It is a littoral combat ship designed to engage small vessels and land targets. It's also the first to ever fire a vertically-launched AGM-114 Hellfire missile.