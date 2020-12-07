Watch live: Crews responding to fire, explosion on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported that several sailors were being treated for a variety of injuries. About 200 sailors and officers were on board.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are responding to a fire and explosion on board a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. One person was treated for smoke inhalation after the three-alarm fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Associated Press.

Officials didn't immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked. The cause is under investigation.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board when the fire started, according to the AP.

SDFD is assisting in battling the fire and is in a unified command with Federal Fire. The local fire agency was requested to assist around 9 a.m., according to the department.

PHOTOS: Fire crews responded to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, July 12, 2020 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Just before 11 a.m., SDFD reported an explosion on the ship resulted in at least one injury. A few minutes before that they reported they were treating several sailors for a variety of injuries.

No firefighters were reportedly injured and all had been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

The keel for the Bonhomme Richard was laid down in 1995 and she was delivered to the Navy in 1998.

The explosion can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020