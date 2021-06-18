USGS reports 3.9 magnitude 'experimental explosion' off Florida coast

FLORIDA, USA — A military experimental explosion off the coast of Florida registered as a 3.9 magnitude shock on the United States Geological Survey's website Friday evening.
First Coast News has learned the Navy is conducting shock trials in the area, similar to a 2016 explosion that triggered concerns of an earthquake.
So far, there have been zero responses on the USGS' Felt Report survey. If you felt the shock, you can fill out a Felt Report by clicking here.
Florida earthquakes are rare, with the Sunshine State tied with North Dakota as the state with the fewest quakes, according to the USGS, but small earthquakes can occur anywhere in the world. Click here for a map of all earthquakes in Florida since 1900.