U.S. Navy Admiral gives update on security operation from Naval Station Mayport

On Friday, U.S. Navy Admiral Craig Faller gave an update on the U.S. Southern Command’s security cooperation with regional partners aimed at countering threats and security challenges in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. Faller was joined by Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet.

While visiting the naval station, the admiral will meet with sailors recently returned from supporting enhanced counter-narcotics operations announced April 1 by U.S. President Donald Trump. He will also spend time with members of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet currently supporting the operation and SOUTHCOM’s security cooperation in the region.



To date, the U.S. Southern Command along with their partners have seized 56,221 kilograms of cocaine and 12,939 pounds of marijuana.