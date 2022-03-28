Stories of Service: UNF honors women veterans

The University of North Florida Military and Veterans Resource Center created personalized signs around campus recognizing their female student veterans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is honoring its women veterans.

The UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center created personalized signs around campus recognizing their female student veterans. First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin spoke with April Martin, an Army veteran and president of UNF's Chapter of Student Veterans of America.

Martin was in the Army for more than eight years. She was deployed to Afghanistan twice during her military career. She started off as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and eventually switched to another position as a signal intelligence analyst.

"Being a woman in the military, for me, it was a great experience, especially on deployments when we were doing missions. We were equal," Martin said.

Martin is a student worker at UNF's Military and Veterans Resource Center. She says it is a great place to interact with other veterans and tell old war stories. The center also helps veterans, their children and spouses with VA paperwork and support.

"Sometimes, it's hard for us as veterans to relate to civilians or civilian students. So, somewhere where we all have a common background and just are all here to support each other to get a degree, I think, is very important," Martin added.

Martin will be graduating soon with a degree in criminal justice.