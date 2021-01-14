Training at NAS Jacksonville may cause increase in noise, plane activity

People who would like to file a complaint can do so via email.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People living near NAS Jacksonville may notice an increase in flight traffic and noise, according to the Public Affairs Office for Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Carrier-based jet fighters and other types of aircraft will conduct training out of NAS Jacksonville starting next week through early February.

Aircraft participating in the training are currently arriving on station.

Residents in neighborhoods surrounding NAS Jacksonville will notice an increase in aircraft activity and noise during this training period.

