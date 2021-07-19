Welcome home sailors! Three ships arrive at Naval Station Mayport

Winston S. Churchill and its crew of approximately 330 sailors arrived Monday to their new homeport of Mayport Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Three ships docked at Naval Station Mayport over this weekend and into Monday morning.

Thomas Hudner

Thomas Hudner returned to its homeport of Mayport Saturday after being deployed for six months to support operations in 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.

While operating with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, the ship integrated with the French navy, performing exercises with the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The ship also performed counter-narcotic and counter-smuggling operations, to include recovering weapons that support violent extremist organizations such as ISIS.

Donald Cook

After seven years supporting 5th Fleet operations out of Rota, Spain, Donald Cook and its crew of approximately 340 sailors departed Rota for the last time and arrived in Mayport Sunday.

The ship arrived to its new homeport of Mayport after having completed its final underway to the Aegean Sea.

“It has been a bittersweet departure from Rota,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jory Fetterolf. “My time in Spain has been an amazing opportunity to experience a different culture and afforded me the opportunity to travel to places I would’ve never seen if I wasn’t stationed here. However, I’m excited to return to the Unites States to be closer to family.”

Winston S. Churchill

Lastly, Winston S. Churchill and its crew of approximately 330 sailors arrived Monday to their new homeport of Mayport Monday.

The ship was previously stationed at Norfolk, Va. in support of the Fleet area of operations. Winston S. Churchill is the first destroyer and fourth Navy warship named after a British citizen.

The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

Welcome to the First Coast sailors!

We’re back with USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)’s Arrival! Posted by Naval Station Mayport on Monday, July 19, 2021