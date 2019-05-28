SAN MATEO, Florida — Jennifer Lynn Hopkins knew very little about her 89-year-old father's life, but she knew he was a soldier.

When she was a little girl, she knew he’d go away on deployments overseas, a story so many military families deal with.

“His military career took him away from us quite often,” she said.

He spent more than three decades in the U.S. Army, but so much more about the man was hidden just below the surface.

“I knew he was a military man, but I didn’t really know about him until about four years ago going through his military records," she said.

Her father's name is Granvel Ulysses Hopkins, but he goes by Hoppy. They now share a home in San Mateo.

They say it's the perfect spot for his retirement. The property backs up to a peaceful canal that connects to the St. Johns River. The ideal spot for fishing, his favorite pass time.

"This is what brings him peace of mind," she said.

It's much more relaxing and quiet times than what she discovered.

“I often ask him, 'who are you?'” she said while watching him fish.

She had found decades-old military records, medals and commendations.

“One of my combat names was Ironman, because I didn’t feel nothing,” Hoppy said.

He has now warmed up to talking about his time in the Army, something Hopkins said she never asked about before.

“I was always in the heat of everything,” he said.

She had discovered that her father was an Army Ranger, a paratrooper and a sniper.

His career in the military began at the conclusion of World War II. He had the unthinkable task of concentration camp clean up duty.

But then he literally jumped into Korea and led a platoon in Vietnam.

He is credited for serving in three wars, and among many awards - including a Bronze Star- he also earned three Purple Hearts.

“This situation was death on top of death but we had to take this area,” he starts telling the story of how he earned his first Purple Heart.

“It was a huge firefight, and I looked down, my legs were just streaming with blood," he said. "An AK-47 had gunned me, but I didn’t feel it. Then I looked down and that’s when I felt it.”

He was transported to a hospital ship where he spent three months before insisting on going back with his men.

“My faith is what got me through. My strength and stamina,” he said.

And persistence.

He looks very young, and rightfully so. He was a young relative to the men who served in all these wars.

He asked his mom to sign him up for the Army at age 16.

She refused, but he went to the recruiter in downtown Ocala anyway.

“'What you want boy?'" he remembers the recruiter's booming voice. "I said 'I see your sign out there' and he says that sign is for men. I said I am a man."

He wasn't, but he asked his aunt to fake it for him on his paperwork.

His mom wasn’t happy.

“She raised hell with my aunt,” he said.

But it was too little, too late. Hoppy was going to war.

“I’m just honored to be his daughter,” Jennifer said.

And all those years missed as a little girl, her father away on deployments, she's thankful that she has time to get to spend with him now.

“It’s a joy to be here, to help him spend the rest of his life doing this," she said while watching her dad make a cast into the canal. "Just like that.”