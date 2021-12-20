Stories of Service: Jacksonville natives achieving success in US Navy

Every week, First Coast News honors local military members who are currently serving our country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week in Stories of Service, First Coast News recognizes members of our local community doing great things in the armed forces. This week, we're honoring Jacksonville natives serving in the U.S. Navy.

First, we want to recognize Commander Michael Tyree. He is the newest commanding officer of an independence variant littoral combat ship. Tyree became the commanding officer of the USS Montgomery Gold Crew at the end of November. According to the Navy, as commanding officer, Tyree maintains absolute authority and responsibility to ensure the safe handling of the Montgomery and the safety, well-being and proficiency of the crew.

Seaman Jaila Myers is a 2020 Riverside High School graduate. She joined the Navy five months ago. Today, Myers serves as a Ceremonial Guardsman. The Jacksonville native completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Myers was a member of the Navy Junior ROTC program in high school. She says that's when she really took an interest in military life and decided to join.

A Jacksonville native is serving aboard the USS Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Navy dock landing ship, currently deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Mediterranean and western Indian Ocean.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Francois is a Navy culinary specialist responsible for managing and operating U.S. Navy messes, galleys, and living quarters. Francois says he enjoys seeing marines and sailors happy after a good meal. He says he joined the Navy to better himself and to further his education.

