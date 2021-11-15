Stories of Service: Remembering George Rackard, Sr.

Rackard helped organize and was one of Station 14 Fire Department's founders in West Augustine, serving as fire chief for some time.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, First Coast News is honoring a St. Augustine veteran who recently died. George Rackard Sr. was 102 years old.

According to his family, he was in the Army during World War II, serving in the European Theatre, and was honorably discharged in 1945 as a staff sergeant. He was also a proud and dedicated member of American Legion Post 194.

Rackard helped organize and was one of Station 14 Fire Department's founders in West Augustine, serving as fire chief for some time.

First Coast News spoke with Greg White, a veteran and community leader in West Augustine, and Minister Anthony Britton of New Mount Moriah Christian Church about Rackard's legacy.

"He lived right in front of my grandparents and my uncle. It's men like that who were also part of the church, but also the community," Britton said.

"We didn't have a fire station back in the 1960s and 1970s. Chief Rackard and another group of African Americans got together and formed Station Number 14," White said.

Our condolences go out to the Rackard family, and we thank Mr. Rackard for his service to our country.