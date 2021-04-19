Stories of Service: U.S. Navy nurse beats the odds to serve and protect her country

Lt. Tomeka McDonald's current mission is fighting COVID-19 by vaccinating people in our community. Her story is one of trials and tribulations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tomeka McDonald was inspired to become a registered nurse after watching a kind and caring woman take care of her great-grandmother.

She said she wanted to be like that woman one day and bring smiles to people's faces.

"When I was a little girl I was taught to serve, that's been my only mission is to serve the greatest amount of people and put a positive impact on as many people as I can."

Lt. J.G. McDonald's current mission is fighting COVID-19 by vaccinating people in our community. Her story is one of trials and tribulations. She grew up in a small Georgia town with not a lot of money and not the best education.

"I didn't learn how to read until pretty much third grade, I had a teacher come in and teach me some things."

McDonald says she got involved in an abusive relationship, became pregnant, and didn't graduate from high school. In fact, she never made it past the 10th grade.

"At that point, I thought I would never really make it out of the environment that I was in."

But, she did make it out, eventually meeting a Navy recruiter who would change her life.

McDonald got her GED and entered the Navy in 2001. She excelled in her military career and received the proper education to land her dream job as a registered nurse.

"No matter what you go through, or who you are, there is a chance for recovery and there is hope."