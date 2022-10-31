Stories of Service: St. Johns County native joins U.S. Coast Guard

Noah Schrenker graduated from Creekside High School this year and decided to join the United States Coast Guard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week's Stories of Service, we want to honor a young man from St. Johns County.

Schrenker is a graduate of recruit company Tango-202. He is currently stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia.

His parents, Chris and Kim, say they are proud of him and wish him a successful military career with the United States Coast Guard.

This month, Operation Gratitude, along with CSX employees and volunteers, assembled 10,000 holiday care packages in Jacksonville. The care packages will be sent to deployed service members of Carrier Striker 10 fleet, which includes Jacksonville-based USS Black, which is stationed in Eastern Europe in support of military operations in Ukraine.

The nonprofit says each of the care packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, handmade items and most importantly, handwritten letters from grateful Americans across the country.