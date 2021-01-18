Stories of Service: Retired Navy chief helping sailors with financial decisions

Jose Sanchez served our country proudly. Now he's serving our military men and women, from all branches, by helping them make the best financial choices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jose Sanchez proudly served in the United States Navy for 21 years. In 2010, he retired as a chief.

"I was stationed in Japan for many years," Sanchez said. "I got to travel throughout the Far East and the Middle East."

He served our country proudly. Now he is serving our military men and women, from all branches, by helping them make the best financial decisions for their futures.

"We talk to them about having their own budget, saving, investing, insurance, buying a car, homebuying," Sanchez said. "We teach all those classes."

Sanchez is a personal financial manager on base at Mayport. He could have had another job making more money, but he said it is important for him to be where he is now. He was once in these sailors shoes.

"I came in and my base pay was $813 a month," Sanchez remembered. "I had a family: Myself, two kids, a wife."

Sanchez said young sailors can sometimes get themselves into financial trouble trying to make ends meet.

"It's basically the same struggles I had when I was a young sailor," Sanchez said.

Sanchez educates them on how to handle their money, to make sure they do not have to struggle, and that their families are taken care of financially.

"I want to serve them the same way they serve me every day," Sanchez explained.

If you are a service member, active or retired, these financial management classes are free for you at Mayport's fleet and family support center.