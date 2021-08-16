Stories of Service: Navy veteran competing to win Ms. Veteran America title

It's described as an event that showcases the woman beyond the uniform. The competition is taking place in Orlando on Oct. 10.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran is competing to be Ms. Veteran America.

Theresa Melton is originally from San Diego and has made her home here in Jacksonville. She told First Coast News she grew up in a military family.

"I did about eight years altogether between active duty and reserves, also, at one point toward the end of my service, I switched over to the Coast Guard for the reserves," Theresa Melton said.

Now, she's giving back to the community by competing in the Ms. Veteran America competition. It's described as an event that showcases the woman beyond the uniform. The competition is taking place in Orlando on Oct. 10.

"There was over 160 women that entered the competition and they selected 19 for the finals," Melton added.

As a semi-finalist, Melton is raising money and awareness to help women veterans who are homeless, who are often described as the fastest growing homeless population in America.

According to the organization, money raised from event will be used to provide housing for them and their children.

"There's a crisis right now with women who are homeless, who are veterans. I just felt I could do something," Melton said.