Stories of Service: Moms in the military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to honor all of our military moms.

April Martin is a proud wife and mother who served in the Army for eight and a half years. She was deployed to Afghanistan twice during her military career.

"Being a woman in the military, for me, it was a great experience. Especially on deployments when we were doing missions. We were equal," April Martin said.

But, as a woman, and at the time a single mother in the military, she admits there were some challenges.

"For example, I remember we had what's called a jungle training course in Hawaii. A lot of males were able to go. When it came to me...they were like you're a single mom. I was denied because I was a single mom," Martin explained.

Statistics show less than 20 percent of active-duty military members are women. According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, more women are joining the military, but for those who are moms, being separated from their children for long periods of time and a lack of support was a big reason for ending their military service.

Natalie Marcano-Sidberry was in the United States Navy for 11 years. Now, she's a case manager with Northeast Florida Women Veterans. She's a mother who ended up homeless after leaving the military.

"When I got out, life happened as it pertains to being a mother. I wanted to focus on my children at the time. I forgot about the traumas that happened in the military. I had good times. I had bad times," Natalie Marcano-Sidberry said.

Our women veterans, especially those who are mothers, go through challenges. Military leaders say they are working to address some of those concerns.