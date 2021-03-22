Stories of Service: Millions of women have served in the military, but do you know their accomplishments?

The Military Women's Memorial wants to record the stories of every woman who served or continues to serve our country. They need your help locating them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than three million women have served our country in uniform since the American Revolution. Now, there's a movement underway to make sure their stories are preserved at the Military Women's Memorial in our nation's capital for generations to come.

"I still remember that first time I put on a uniform and realized what it meant to have the U.S. Army over my heart and my name on the other side," Tiffany Daugherty said.

Daugherty began her military career as an Army Air Traffic Controller, serving in the United States and the Republic of Korea.

"The biggest moment of that time abroad was 9/11 happened while I was serving in Korea. I stopped what I was doing in my day job and went to help the special reaction team search for bombs under our U.S. housing units and Korea."

Daugherty now lives in the Jacksonville area, working for a major bank as the head of military and veterans outreach.

As a veteran, who is also a woman, she realizes she has an important story to tell. Daugherty says her own daughter didn't know all the details of her service to our country.

That's why she's speaking on behalf of the Military Women's Memorial. Unlike the trailblazers who came before them, military women now jump out of planes, command tanks, fly helicopters, and lead their male counterparts into battle.

"We want to memorialize that, so that generations to come can read about that, and understand the ceilings that they broke and the contribution that they made."

Women can log on to the Military Women's Memorial website and share their basic information like branch of service, location, when they served or write their own story in detail.