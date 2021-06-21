Stories of Service: Meet some Jacksonville natives who are proudly serving our country

Thank you to the United States Navy for sharing these pictures and stories of our hometown heroes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we are featuring some of our military members from the First Coast who are currently serving in the United States Navy.

Lt. Cmdr Christopher Kohlskelley, from Jacksonville, pilots a MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Langford, from Middleberg, handles line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 5, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jermaine Derrick, from Jacksonville, stands medical watch in the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) well deck during landing craft air cushion operations. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Michael Wilson, a native of Jacksonville, helps pass out free food, drinks and prizes as part of an United Service Organization's event aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 1st. Vinson is currently pier side in its homeport of San Diego.