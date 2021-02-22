Stories of Service: Jacksonville veteran uses social media to help fellow soldiers who suffer from PTSD

Wolf Critton has gained more than 230,000 followers on TikTok. The Iraq war veteran has not been afraid to share his struggles with the disorder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville veteran is using social media to help his fellow soldiers who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wolf Critton served in the U.S. Army for ten years. He was motivated to join the military after watching the planes fly into the twin towers on 9/11. After his military career came to an end, he was diagnosed with PTSD. Now, he's using TikTok as a form of therapy and he's helping others in the process.

"I posted a video about me riding a bike. A few months later, here I am advocating for veterans and discussing PTSD and more."

Critton has gained more than 230,000 followers on TikTok and counting. The Iraq war veteran has not been afraid to share his struggles with the disorder, from his moments of loneliness to his past thoughts about suicide.

"What you learn when you have PTSD is one of the worst things you can experience or do is sit alone and not stay active, to get lost in your own thoughts."

The video-sharing app has become his journal. His words, videos and music are helping others heal their invisible wounds.

"Talking them out of bad thoughts, explaining my experiences and comparing them with theirs, so that they know they're not weak. They're strong and survivors."

You can find Wolf Critton on TikTok by simply searching his name.