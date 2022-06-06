Stories of Service: Local trailblazer dies at 98

Alpha Gainous, one of the first Black marines, recently died at the age of 98 in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're honoring a World War II veteran who was a local trailblazer.

Alpha Gainous recently died at the age of 98 in Jacksonville. Gainous was one of the first Black marines. He actually helped desegregate the branch. The marines didn't allow black recruits until 1942. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 at the age of 18 and transferred into the Marines.

Gainous was one of the first Black marine recruits to enlist and attend boot camp training at the segregated Camp Montford Point in North Carolina.

"He said it was rough. He said it was during a time where most of the country wasn't that privileged to want to see African Americans in uniform. He said when they got there the camp wasn't even built. So, they had to actually build the boot camp and go through basic training at the same time," Ron Jackson explained.

Jackson is a marine veteran who spent a lot of time with Mr. Gainous up until his death. He says Gainous accomplished many achievements while in the military.

"He also told me there were times where he would have duties that probably shouldn't have been given to him. But, because of his work ethic, he was given an opportunity a lot of Blacks weren't given during that period of time," Jackson said.

After his military career, Gainous graduated from Tuskegee University and built his home in northwest Jacksonville. He was one of the oldest members of the VFW in the state of Florida. Gainous was also awarded a congressional gold medal as a member of the Montford Point Marines.