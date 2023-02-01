Stories of Service: Jacksonville veteran uses poetry to connect with others

Aaron Woodson joined the United States Air Force after graduating from high school in California. As a teenager, he had a passion for poetry and began writing poems.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service we're featuring a local veteran who is using poetry to describe his life in the military. He's also using the gift of spoken word to give people a glimpse into his personal life.

Aaron Woodson joined the United States Air Force after graduating from high school in California. For 15 years, he served his country. In 2016, he moved to Jacksonville.

"I've been all over the world. Korea, Guam...I went to Iraq. I'm an Iraqi veteran," Aaron Woodson said.

The veteran now uses his words to describe his experience in the military. As a teenager, he had a passion for poetry and began writing poems.

"I have my own story just like anyone else. I wanted to share my story in a unique way through poetry and give people a glimpse into who Aaron Woodson is and the man behind the writing."

Woodson recited a poem for First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin called "Dear Soldier." It's in Woodson's second book "The Face of Expression 2," which is a sequel to his first book called "The Face of Expression."

"I'm writing to the soldiers who were deployed and I just kind of have a poem dedicated to them."

Woodson says he believes expression is therapeutic and gives people an outlet to be who they are and that's why he enjoys writing.

Woodson's third book has just been released. If you would like to purchase a copy of any of his books, click here. His books are also available on Amazon.