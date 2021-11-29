Stories of Service: Honoring our Vietnam veterans

Anthony Austin's stepfather, Chester Grandison, was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the U.S. Army and received many honors, including a Purple Heart.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We just celebrated Thanksgiving. We all have a reason to be thankful. In this week's "Stories of Service," I want to celebrate our Vietnam veterans.

A couple of weeks ago, some of us from First Coast News attended a "welcome home" celebration for Vietnam veterans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Vietnam War was a long, costly and divisive war that pitted the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its main ally, The United States. By some estimates, more than 3 million people, including more than 50,000 Americans were killed in the war.

Opposition to the war divided Americans, so when our soldiers returned home, there was little fanfare and they faced ridicule and contempt they did not deserve.

That's why this event was so special. You saw the emotion on their faces as they were told "welcome home."

My stepfather, Chester Grandison, was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the United States Army and received many honors including a Purple Heart. But, like many Vietnam vets, he didn't talk about it. I didn't find this information out until I wrote the obituary for his funeral.

He passed away from cancer seven years ago.

So, to all of our Vietnam veterans: Thank you. We appreciate you.