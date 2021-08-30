Stories of Service: Honoring our First Coast military members

The last few days have been tough with the news out of Afghanistan. We want to honor some of our military members from the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is honoring our nation's heroes with a special tribute to their service.

Here are their stories.

Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Cox is from Fleming Island. He joined the Navy 12 years ago and currently serves as an aviation electronics technician. Cox's father served for 20 years and retired from the Navy. He attended Fleming Island High School and graduated in 2008.

Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Ferrara is from Jacksonville. He joined the Navy 13 years ago and currently serves as an aviation structural mechanic. Ferrara says he saw the Navy as an opportunity to change his life and change the world. He graduated from First Coast Technical in 2008.

Airman Dontay Thomas is from Jacksonville. He's pictured cleaning a nozzle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cecil Waters is a 2012 Hilliard graduate who joined the Navy nine years ago. He is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.