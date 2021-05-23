Stories of Service: Col. Len Loving helping veterans get back on their feet

Five Star Veterans Center, which was once an old nursing home, helps veterans suffering from a number of mental health issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retired Colonel Len Loving and his four-legged secretary, Athena, walk the hallways of Five Star Veterans Center where he serves as CEO.

"Not only do we need a place like this, but we need more of them," Ret. Col. Len Loving said.

The center, which was once an old nursing home, helps veterans suffering from a number of mental health issues, like PTSD, get back on their feet.

"A lot of times these young veterans don't realize that they have post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries until several years after they get off of active duty," Loving said.

Col. Loving was the initial Commanding Officer at Blount Island Command in Jacksonville.

In 1960, Col. Loving was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He served for 30 years before earning the title of colonel. He even served as the operations officer for President Ronald Reagan's inauguration.

In his role as CEO at Five Star, he said his greatest achievement is helping more than 600 veterans in the past 10 years get their lives back.

"Try to get them reconnected with either a job or schooling," Loving explained. "Get them focused on what their long-term goals are and working toward those long-term goals and financial stability."

He plans to help even more in the next few years with his faithful secretary by his side.