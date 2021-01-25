Stories of Service: NAS Jax's 'Blue Jacket of the Year' strives to achieve new goals while serving our country

The California native says he wanted a more challenging career and was determined to achieve some new goals while serving his country.

Antonio Raggio-Martinez works in the security department at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. As a master-at-arms, Raggio-Martinez keeps guard at the gate and patrols on base.

"Out of everyone in my family, I'm the first one to join the service and partake in it."

The 21-year-old joined the Navy in 2017. NAS Jax is his first command.

"I joined out of a recruiting office in Antioch, California and then I got shipped off to bootcamp."

The California native says he wanted a more challenging career and was determined to achieve some new goals while serving his country.

"There's so many opportunities and just things I can experience on my own and now with my wife."

Raggio-Martinez hopes to continue his education and get his bachelor's degree in the future. He recently earned a promotion to third class petty officer and was recognized as NAS Jax's "Blue Jacket of the Year."