Welcome home! Sailors return to NAS Jax following six-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Welcome home, sailors!

The "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 are returning to Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Tuesday following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

A spokesperson for NAS Jax says VP-5 conducted maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations with the P-8A Poseidon aircraft primarily out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

During the deployment, the "Mad Foxes" conducted numerous missions, participated in various exercises, and increased foreign relations through combined operations.