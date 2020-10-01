A Mayport-based ship was "aggressively approached" by a Russian ship in the North Arabian Sea Thursday, according to military personnel.

On Friday, the U.S. 5th Fleet posted videos to Twitter detailing the incident which occurred while the USS Farragut (DDG 99) was conducting routine operations.

The video shows the Russian Navy ship approaching quickly before the Mayport based military ship sounded five short blasts, which is said to be "the international maritime signal for danger of collision."

The USS Farragut (DDG 99) then requested that the Russian ship alter its course to avoid collision. Those initial requests were ignored before the ship ultimately altered its course putting distance between the two ships.

The U.S. 5th Fleet said the following in regard to the situation:

While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision. The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner.