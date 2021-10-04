Hundreds expected to return home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville after deployment

The Public Affairs Office for Naval Air Station Jacksonville says VP-45, consists of 304 personnel and seven P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "The World Famous Pelicans" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 are returning to Naval Air Station Jacksonville Monday following a six-month deployment to the 7th Fleet area of operations.

You can watch their return live here. The exact time is TBD.

The Public Affairs Office for Naval Air Station Jacksonville says VP-45, consists of 304 personnel and seven P-8A Poseidon (P-8A) aircraft.

They were deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan in May 2021 and assumed command of Task Force 72.2, which is responsible for conducting anti-submarine warfare, theatre security cooperation and more.

The deployment was led by the squadron’s Commanding Officer (CO) Cmdr. Charles Larwood and Cmdr. Seth Eisenmenger, the executive officer at the time, who ‘fleeted up’ as CO during the deployment.

“VP-45 is no stranger to the Pacific or the geo political intricacies of the region,” said Eisenmenger. “We proudly represented American values in the region and reinforced the importance of international law through operations that ensured freedom of movement in the maritime domain. It is inspiring that we not only provided regional stability but had a positive impact on the global stage.”

The squadron accomplished over 440 sorties, totaling 2,750 flight hours, leading to increased cooperation with our partners and providing a forward presence which ensured a free and open Indo-Pacific.