Report: 2023 Navy budget would decommission 8 ships at Naval Station Mayport

U.S. Navy administrators want to decommission eight littoral combat ships based at Naval Station Mayport, according to our news partners at The Florida Times-Union.
This comes as part of a 2023 budget plan that would retire 24 vessels, the newspaper reports. Retiring all the ships targeted in the budget is projected to save the Navy $3.6 billion over five years.
The budget request includes recommendations to retire 16 ships before the scheduled end of the vessels’ service lives, reports The Florida Times-Union.
The Navy provided a list of LCS identified in the budget proposal, which the newspaper says would involve all the littoral vessels currently assigned to Mayport.
First Coast News has reached out to Naval Station Mayport for more information.
