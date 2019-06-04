JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ever heard of Red Shirt Fridays? Employees at Atlantic Security in Arlington say they are wearing red shirts every Friday for a reason.

R.E.D. stands for REMEMBER EVERYONE DEPLOYED.

Atlantic Security has some 20,000 customers. Important, of course. But it's the employees' close ties to our military members that is driving their Red Shirt Friday campaign.

First Coast News

Walk in their office on a Friday and you see proud moms, dads, and family members. One employee shares that both his daughter and son chose to serve our country in the military.

First Coast News

The employees say that their message to our troops-- wherever they're serving-- is that they are appreciated and prayed for every day.

Portia Taylor, an employee at Atlantic Security, says she sets her alarm every Friday for 6:30 a.m. so she can tell everyone on Facebook to wear a red shirt.

The group is hoping to inspire other businesses around the First Coast to jump on board.

If your group joins in with red shirts, please email photos to Jeannie Blaylock.

Her email is: jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

FCN