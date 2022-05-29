A free program for veterans that trains them to become sports officials in their local community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, as we remember the service members that we lost over the year, there's a program that's designed to help military veterans; and they want to help veterans right here on the First Coast.

Battlefields 2 Ballfields is a national organization that sets up veterans with jobs, but not just any job. It's a job that can become a career, just like the one that the founder of this program used to have.

Mike Pereira is one of the most recognizable faces when it comes to the NFL. Now a rules analyst for FOX Sports, Pereira was a referee before he traded in his whistle for a microphone.

But his true passion in life isn't whether or not a receiver made a catch, his dream for a foundation began on a quiet drive to a friend's cabin in Oregon when he had time to think.

"I turn off all noise, no radio, phones or books on tape," says Pereira, "I was thinking about the shortages around officiating, all around the country in all sports, and I'm thinking, could I do anything to help with that situation?"

That's when a specific group of people came to mind.

"I thought about the characteristics you needed to be in the service and a member of the armed forces," says Pereira, "You need courage and communication and commitment and mission. And that's the same thing I tried to find in good officials: courage, commitment, rules and I thought, can we marry these things together?"

That's when Battlefields 2 Ballfields was born; a foundation that helps veterans become sports officials in any sport of their choosing in their local community. And it's completely free for the veterans.

"You can get out and do things, you can make some more money, you can have a mission, you can fill a void, you can serve again," says Pereira, "Every veteran that I talked to, they talk about serving again, you can do this through officiating."

Veterans in the Battlefields 2 Ballfields program won't go through this process alone. The foundation pairs each veteran with a mentor.

Jimmy DeBell is a former NFL official and oversees Battlefields 2 Ballfields veterans on the East Coast. He says that veterans make perfect sports officials because they'll keep their composure when they encounter screaming coaches or parents on the sideline.

"They say they know it's coming and that's part of boot camp, you know it's coming," says DeBell, "we have found the veterans definitely know how to approach it because of their boot camp experience."

In his 4 years as a mentor in Battlefields 2 Ballfields DeBell has seen personal growth from veterans who become officials.

"I've seen smiles on their faces and really a transformation of a few of them in their personal life," says DeBell, "several of these individuals were suffering from some form of PTSD."

"I've been involved in football all my life," says Pereira, "yet when I think back about my life, this is the thing that means the most to me."

"If you're the kind of person who sticks things out and see it through some rocky years, you have a passion for a lifetime," says DeBell.

"You become a member of another team," says Pereira, "when you become an official, you'll be amazed at the amount of new friends who share your joy of sports and officiating."

Battlefields 2 Ballfields, for veterans, for our community.