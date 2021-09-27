Stories of Service: Photo shows Jacksonville native comforting Afghan child evacuee

Every week, First Coast News features our local military members who are serving our country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man is getting recognition for serving not only his country, but helping those in dire circumstances who had to leave their homes in Afghanistan.

The photo below, taken earlier this month, shows U.S. Army Specialist Joseph Tate, a native of Jacksonville. Tate was playing with a child during a clothing distribution for Afghan evacuees by Spirit of America at a camp in Qatar.

First Coast News received an email from Captain Andrew Martino. He just finished a deployment to Qatar for Operation Afghan Refuge, and he said he wanted to share the photo of Tate with us to recognize his service.

Martino said he wanted to share this picture with First Coast News because he's sure Tate's family, friends and the community would like to see their hometown hero.