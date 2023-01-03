Pentagon committee recommends gun regulations to reduce military suicides

The Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee recommended more than 100 changes to Department of Defense regulations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue with veteran and military suicide is causing lawmakers at a national level to consider policy changes.

A Pentagon committee recommended more than a hundred changes to military installation operations, including several on gun sales policies.

Those include adding a seven-day waiting period for firearm sales on Department of Defense properties, a four-day waiting period for ammo and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm on a base from 18 to 25.

K9s for Warriors, an organization that is not taking a stance on the ideas, gave some insight into the reason this is even being talked about - military suicides.

"K9s exists solely because of this issue and to end veteran suicide," said K9s for Warriors Chief of Staff Patty Dodson.

Dodson says the nonprofit continues to see more and more applications for veterans who need help.

They've paired 850 veterans and military members so far.

"Our wait lists have grown, but because we are getting more dogs in and training up and pairing more dogs, we are getting the rates of our warrior graduates up as well," said Dodson.

The K9s for Warriors approach to curbing veteran suicide is service dogs, while the Pentagon is taking a drastically different approach to the same issue.

The Pentagon's Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee reported 519 military suicides in 2021.

It reported two thirds of active duty suicides and more than three quarters of national guard suicides were using a firearm.

"We're very gratified to see the Department of Defense taking a position on this and deploying resources to try to find solutions," said Dodson.

"We may not always agree with all the solutions and how they apply to the veterans we serve, but having options is key to getting the best results and preventing suicide."