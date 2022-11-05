Free notary services, passport photos offered in St. Johns County in November for military

Veterans, active-duty military, reservists and their dependents can get free passport photos and notary services throughout November.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is honoring veterans, active-duty military, reservists and their dependents by providing free passport photos and notary services throughout November.

“Waiving the standard fees for these important services is just one small way we can thank our veterans for their service to our country,” said St. Johns County Clerk and Comptroller Brandon J. Patty.

Complimentary passport photos and notary services are available 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center located at 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine.

To demonstrate eligibility, present your military discharge record (DD Form 214), military ID, military dependent ID or show a driver license with the veteran designation.

In addition to these free services, veterans are encouraged to file their DD-214 with the Clerk of Courts for safekeeping and easy future access.

Since late 1919, a year after the end of World War I, the St. Johns County Clerk of Courts has recorded military discharge papers.

The county says by recording your DD-214 with the Clerk’s office, a permanent digital copy is readily available to you in case the original is lost or destroyed.

Recording your DD-214 is free, and your record stays private for decades — DD-214s don’t become public record until a veteran has been separated from the military for 62 years, per the National Archives.

Clerk staff will record DD-214s onsite at the annual Veterans Council of St. Johns County’s Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A S., St. Augustine, from 9:30 a.m.to noon.

You also may record your discharge papers with the Clerk’s office Monday–Friday between 8 a.m.–5 p.m. year-round at the St. Johns County courthouse.