Ukraine's ambassador to United States grateful for Floridians help during war

Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and many Floridians helped people thousands of miles away that they never met

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marked one year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

In that time the United Nations estimates that nearly 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed with combined military casualties from both sides exceeding 100,000.

To mark the somber anniversary Oksana Markarova joined First Coast News for a Zoom interview to describe her gratitude to Americans and Floridians who helped her country in such a dark period in its nation's history.

Sounds of rocket blasts and images of destruction have become a common occurrence in Ukraine over the past year.

"We didn't choose this, we were peaceful and Russia has used everything to defeat us," said Markarova, who said that every Ukrainian has been affected by the war.

"All of us, all 40 million Ukrainians have somebody who's lost, wounded or serves at the front line," said Markarova. "My house, my personal house has been under occupation for 32 days."

This war is between Russia and Ukraine, but a large portion of the western world, including the United States, has supplied military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. A significant portion of humanitarian assistance has come from the First Coast.

"I also would like to take this opportunity to thank our friends in Florida, especially Jacksonville because from helping our wounded warriors to sending humanitarian aid to standing with us helping Ukrainians in US and Florida, it all has been appreciated," said Markarova.

While Markarova is grateful for the assistance that is offered, she wants Ukraine to join NATO, which would create military obligations for the United States. Currently, Ukraine has 68,000 documented cases of war crimes against Russia.

"People who started this war, people who committed these crimes have to be punished and have to be held accountable," said Markarova. "Not only for what they did, but so we can send a resounding message to all other dictators out there who might think it's possible to challenge borders or attack a country in the modern day."

"Stand with us to finish this war while it's still in Ukraine," said Markarova. "Listen to what Putin is saying, his restoration of the empire and those evil plans include some NATO countries."