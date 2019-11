The Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the USS Indianapolis is expected to arrive at Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning.

The Navy says the USS Indianapolis was designed for operations near the shore and is capable of open-ocean operation, detecting mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft.

The USS Indianapolis, designated LCS 17, honors Indiana’s state capital and largest city.

It is the fourth ship to bear the name.

