Nease High School NJROTC competes on national level

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re proud to share the Stories of Service of the brave men and women from the First Coast who are in the military, but this week we’d like to focus on a new kids who might one day join the ranks of our armed forces.

The Nease High School NJROTC has a proud history of national excellence and that continued this weekend. The reigning number 1 unit in the nation for high school NJROTC programs placed 5th overall for drill at the National Championships after winning their region for a 9th time. The region in which Nease competes is comprised of schools in Florida and Georgia.

Aside from drill, Nease also competed in air rifle, orienteering and drone. There are nearly 200 cadets in the Nease NJROTC unit and they completed a combined 6,000 hours of community service this year. Some of the seniors at NEASE have committed to military academies next year and some others plan to join ROTC programs in college.

Congratulations to the Nease High School NJROTC program on a fantastic year and best of luck to the cadets who plan to continue to serve our country in the future.